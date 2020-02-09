Johns Creek residents will be presented a plan to widen Jones Bridge Road to four lanes during a public input meeting on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at Dolvin Elementary School.
The widening to four lanes would help alleviate traffic congestion and improve police and emergency service response times along Jones Bridge from Waters to State Bridge roads. It would cost about $11 million, with the funding coming from Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST). The T-SPLOST was approved by Fulton County residents outside of Atlanta in 2016.
“If traffic is relieved somewhat due to the widening of the road, I believe it could help response by public safety personnel in cases where an emergency response is required,” Johns Creek Police Department Lt. Todd Hood said. “If there are more lanes that allow for traffic to be less congested and/or vehicles have right-hand turning lanes that allow them to pull to the right, then this would allow for better response.”
The widening to four lanes comes after Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker vetoed the City Council’s approval of a $200,000 study to look into widening the road to three lanes, with a center lane used for strictly turning.
Bodker has made improving traffic flow throughout the city of his goals this year.
“We are poised for action beginning with traffic congestion relief projects funded through T-SPLOST,” he said in a letter published on the city’s website earlier this year. “As traffic is the most common resident concern in Johns Creek (based on the 2019 Community Survey).
Dolvin Elementary School is located at 10495 Jones Bridge Road.
Johns Creek students chosen for SAC
Johns Creek High senior Zach Schuller and Autrey Mill Middle School eighth grader Daylia Lian have been chosen from 1,000 applicants to participate on the State Superintendent of School’s 2019-2020 Student Advisory Council (SAC).
The SAC is comprised of students in grades 7-12 who discuss how decisions made at the state level impact students throughout Georgia, with their input given to State Superintendent Richard Woods. The SAC is divided in two groups – middle schoolers and high schoolers – and participants represent their school districts during three daylong sessions held throughout the school year with the Georgia Department of Education.
“It is so important to me to hear directly from students about how decisions made at the state level are playing out in the classroom,” Woods said in a statement. “Meeting with my Student Advisory Council allows me to hear feedback firsthand from those most affected by educational policies.”
Woods allows members of the SAC, who all have to complete community service projects, to serve as liaisons between Georgia Department of Education and students.
At last month’s SAC meeting, students “shared progress on their service projects, provided feedback on health standards, student safety and school climate, and played a game to learn facts and test knowledge about education in Georgia,” according to the Fulton County School System’s website.
Schuller’s has two projects; one calling for feminine products to be readily available in school bathrooms and the other establishing a scholarships and grants for students from middle income families who make too much money to be eligible for financial assistance but don’t make enough as the upper-middle class. The money would go toward funding their access to online classes or athletic fees.
“Before being on the council education in other school districts seemed like a mystery, but I’ve since learned how different their issues can be, especially in systems with fewer resources than those of a large metro area like Fulton,” he said in a statement.
Lian’s project promotes positivity to local schools to complement the county’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program.
“I am honored to serve with other talented and creative students who are teaching me about other school systems around Georgia,” she said.
Spring kindergarten and pre-K registration dates set
Parents of incoming pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, as well as other new elementary students looking to be enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year can register at all Fulton County Schools on April 1 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on April 2 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Parents are asked to visit Fulton County website (fultonschools.org), where they can learn to which schools their children are districted.
More than 1,800 spaces in pre-kindergarten are available at 45 elementary schools countywide.
Pre-kindergarten registration dates vary by school and enrollment is handled by a lottery system. Parents also can visit the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning’s web site, www.decal.ga.gov.
