As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact many workers, the Johns Creek Public Works crew are making progress on several projects, including the TSPLOST project to widen States Bridge Rd.
The project widens State Bridge Road to three lanes in each direction between Camden Way and the Chattahoochee River. According to city officials, construction is expected to be completed in late 2020.
City officials stressed that the crews are practicing social distancing, "including disinfecting themselves, tools, vehicles, and equipment."
"When a project require two or more persons to be in close proximity, all attempts are made to minimize contact and use protective equipment," city officials said.
