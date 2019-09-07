The community is invited to attend a Patriot Day commemoration event in honor of the people and first responders who lost their lives as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater. The free event will honor the survivors and the sacrifices of first responders and will include a narration of the timeline of events that unfolded immediately following the attack, from the perspective of first responders.
The commemoration event will feature remarks by resident and Twin Towers survivor Beth Zampieri, Major Chris Byers, Fire Chief Chris Coons and a musical performance by the Autrey Mill Middle School Choir. Donations will be accepted for the Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation and charities supported by Rotary Club of Johns Creek/ North Fulton.
The event is hosted in partnership with Rotary Club of Johns Creek/ North Fulton The Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater is located inside Newtown Park at 31250 Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek.