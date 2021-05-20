Are you a local senior who wants to learn more about Medicare?
Park Place is hosting a seminar called “Medicare 2021: How Do I Know What’s Best For Me” May 25 at 1 p.m. The seminar will be held at the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, located at 3150 Old Alabama Road.
The seminar will review how to properly analyze the thousands of Medicare plan combinations in Georgia, and how to easily narrow down which ones are best for you. The event will also cover updates to Medicare in 2021 and how to prepare for the open enrollment season, which begins in October.
You can RSVP by emailing Maggie.Barker@johnscreekga.gov or by calling 678-512-3430.
