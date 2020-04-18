It remains to be seen when it will be open to the public, but the cricket pitch project at Shakerag Park is ready to be used as soon as local restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.
Located on Field No. 2 near the cricket batting cages, the synthetic turf pitch is the only one of its kind in the Southeast offered by a recreation and parks department. The pitch spans 1,200 square feet.
Shafiq Jadavji, a Johns Creek resident and enthusiast of the sport, said there is a Johns Creek Cricket Association that aims to “bring cricket lovers together in Johns Creek and facilitate cricketing activities within the city.”
Jadavji has been instrumental in promoting the sport in Johns Creek. When the cricket batting cages were opened last year in June he alluded to how the sport could continue to grow in the city.
“I’m very excited for the future of this sport in Johns Creek,” Jadavji said at the time. “The cricket cages are just the beginning.”
He was right. Now there is a cricket pitch as well. But locals will have to wait until it is safe for parks to reopen before it can be used.
Though COVID-19 has kept all parks shut for now, city officials said in a post about the new pitch: “We’re looking forward to opening it for public use in the future!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.