The American Red Cross has made a lot of progress over the past couple of years at increasing volunteerism at the high school level. And officials credit Navya Bingi for helping with that boost.
The Red Cross recently honored the Northview High School senior with the Youth Award, which is presented to a volunteer between the ages of 14 and 24 who has volunteered with the Red Cross for at least two years and has a strong track record of leading and inspiring fellow volunteers.
As the state’s field ambassador, Bingi does just that, said Suzanne Anderson, who is the Regional Youth Engagement Lead for the Georgia Red Cross.
“The biggest reason she was nominated for her award was her peer support to other local clubs,” Anderson said. “She developed a newsletter for all the clubs. She was instrumental in making sure communications got out.
“(Navya is) a conduit between the clubs. It’s a very important role.”
Bingi is in her third year of volunteering with the Red Cross. She said she enjoys working with the Red Cross, because her volunteer role allows her to explore all parts of the organization.
“Being able to work with youth from around the area and and getting to physically see what you’ve done to improve the community is great — it’s really nice to see that,” Bingi said. “It’s nice to know people appreciate my work. This shows that you can affect a lot by volunteering.”
Bingi’s role has become even more vital as the high school clubs in Georgia have grown, Anderson said. Three years ago there were only two high school clubs. Now there are 31.
That makes the need to relay information very important.
“Her role is not only to get the information nationally and point it toward Georgia, but to also share the state news at the national level,” Anderson said of Bingi. “When a club leader calls, (Navya) is able to provide information. She’s able to articulate the Red Cross information very well to her peers.
“She is very willing to make herself available to other clubs. And she’s not afraid to get help (when needed).”
In addition to her work with the Red Cross, Bingi is a member of Student Leadership Johns Creek and she is also a member of Beta Club and the National Honor Society at Northview High, where is also competes on the tennis team.
“It’s nice to know your work is appreciated,” Bingi said.
