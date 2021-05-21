North Fulton Community Charities’ Board of Directors has named six new members and elected new officers for the 2022 fiscal year.
New board members include Daniel Abad, Vice President, Total Rewards at Wellstar Health Systems; Damian Bounds, Principal, Elkins Point Middle School; Dr. Karim Godamunne, Chief Medical Officer, Wellstar North Fulton Hospital; Tracey Grace, President and CEO, IBEX IT Business Experts; Dr. Cicily Mapp, Director of Academic Affairs, Gwinnett Technical College; and Paul Sharman, Owner, The Paul Sharman Law Firm LLC.
The NFCC board of directors elected Kathryn Albright, Community Relations at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, as president; Adwoa Awotwi, General Counsel at LocumTenens.com as vice president; Mike Hampton, Chief Administrative Officer, Choate Construction as treasurer; and Ted Schwartz, Partner, Joel & Granot Real Estate as secretary.
“It is an honor to serve as president on the NFCC board of directors with such a talented group of individuals,” NFCC Board President Kathryn Albright said. “I look forward to building on the incredible leadership of my predecessors to help people in our community.”
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside this diverse group of leaders in our community,” said NFCC Executive Director Holly M. York. “They will help lead us during the crucial year ahead as we come out of the pandemic and begin to fully use the new Barbara Duffy Center for our financial assistance and education programs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.