North Fulton Community Charities’ (NFCC) Board of Directors welcomed three new members and elected new officers for the 2021 fiscal year, the organization announced in a press release.
New officers include John Carpentier CPA, Principal at Windham Brannon and Mary Good, retired, community volunteer as co-presidents; Kathryn Albright, Community Relations at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, as vice president; Adwoa Awotwi, General Counsel at LocumTenens.com as treasurer; and Mike Hampton, Chief Administrative Officer, Choate Construction as secretary.
New board members include Kali Boatright, President and CEO of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce; Misty Fernandez, Area Manager at Georgia Power Company; and Heather Jallad, Associate Pastor at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church.
“I am honored to be serving as co-president of the NFCC Board of Directors with Mary Good,” said John Carpentier. “Over the last year, Mary has helped lead NFCC through the transition to a new executive director and the beginning of a global pandemic, which brought with it multiple challenges and a surge of new families needing assistance. I look forward to working with Mary as we continue to plan for the future expansion of NFCC programs and services to better serve our community.”
“We are so honored to have such an active and dedicated board,” said NFCC Executive Director Holly M. York. “NFCC’s board members and officers provide leadership and guidance as we work together to serve the individuals and families in need in North Fulton.”
Founded in 1983, North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC) serves as a human service agency dedicated to building self-sufficiency and preventing homelessness and hunger for residents in North Fulton in the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.
The organization assists families with basic essentials such as food, rent and utilities, and clothing for short- term emergencies. Adult education classes ranging from GED Prep and English to Financial Literacy and OSHA Certification are offered at no cost to help create a path to self-sufficiency for their clients. NFCC serves close 10,000 individuals and 4,000 families each year at their facilities in Roswell.
