Most Fulton County schools head back to class on Monday. Thanks to North Fulton Community Charities’ annual back-to-school program, nearly 2,000 children of families in need will arrive with new backpacks stuffed with school supplies.
The organization recently distributed the backpacks filled with school supplies to more than 1,800 students in grades K-12. Organizers said the program serves local families in need and helps to alleviate the financial burden from these seasonal purchases.
“This program provided opportunities for our entire community to work together to thrive in support of so many students,” NFCC Executive Director Holly York said. “This is just one of the many ways we support our families, in addition to providing food, clothing, and education classes.
"For a family with two school-aged children, getting backpacks could free up an additional $200 that can be used to pay for rent and utilities. We are in awe of the incredible outpouring of backpacks, supplies and financial donations received.
"We were also able to partner with Fulton County Schools, Foster Care Support Foundation, STAR House Foundation, and Amana Academy to provide backpacks and school supplies to students and teachers in our community.”
Triton Claim Management, LLC was the supporting sponsor; State Farm agent and Celia Sandoval and DataScan were friend sponsors and Elkins Pointe Middle School donated space for the program, organizers said.
“The NFCC Back to School program is changing the lives of our young people," said Damian Bounds, principal of Elkins Pointe Middle School who is also a NFCC Board member. "The program plays a pivotal role in ensuring our students have the necessary resources to be prepared for the coming school year.”
York said NFCC will soon kick off its remaining community engagement programs that include:
• Warm Coat Drive, Nov.5-7
• Thanksgiving Food Program, Nov. 19-21
• Holiday Baskets for Seniors and Santa Shop, Dec. 16-19
Organizers said more information about how to support these programs will be available soon at nfcchelp.org.
