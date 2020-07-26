Though Fulton County Schools will begin the school year with virtual learning, leaders with North Fulton Community Charities say donations for their back to school program are needed this year more than ever.
The nonprofit is collecting new backpacks filled with school supplies for its annual Back to School program, which is presented by CAS Group and Northside Hospital. The program serves local families in need, and last year it distributed more than 900 backpacks to children in the North Fulton area.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need is even greater this year, said Eden Purdy, who is Director of Programs for North Fulton Community Charities.
“This year, due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, we are seeing a greater need for our back to school program,” she said. “Even though students will be starting the school year virtually, they still need these supplies to succeed in school and they will continue to need them when school resumes in person.”
North Fulton Community Charities is asking community members to donate new backpacks pre-filled with appropriate supplies for elementary, middle or high school students. A list of required supplies and a sign up is available on its website at nfcchelp.org/back-to-school-program.
The organization is also accepting donations that will be used to purchase a backpack for donors who would rather not do the shopping themselves.
Donations can be dropped off between July 27 to Aug. 1 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. daily at the distribution site, which is at the Old Thomasville Furniture Store, next to California Pizza Kitchen. The address is 310 North Point Parkway Circle in Alpharetta.
Backpacks and supplies will be distributed Aug. 3-8 to all registered participants through appointments. Registration is required for qualified families residing in North Fulton and can be done online at nfcchelp.org/back-to-school-program.
North Fultin Community Charities was founded in 1983, and serves as a human services agency dedicated to building self-sufficiency and preventing homelessness and hunger for residents in North Fulton in the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell. The organizagtion assists families with basic essentials such as food, rent and utilities, and clothing for short- term emergencies.
Adult education classes ranging from GED Prep and English to Financial Literacy and OSHA Certification are offered at no cost to help create a path to self-sufficiency for their clients. The nonprofit serves nearly 10,000 individuals and more than 4,000 families each year at its facilities in Roswell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.