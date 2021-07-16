North Fulton Community Charities is collecting new backpacks filled with school supplies for its annual Back-to-School program.
“This year, after the disruption caused by COVID-19, there is a need to restore a sense of normalcy for children starting school,” Director of Development Sherri Morgan said. “A backpack does so much more than simply carry school supplies; it sends the message that students are important and so is their education.”
North Fulton Community Charities is asking community members to donate new backpacks filled with school supplies for elementary, middle and high school students. Donors can also choose to make a financial contribution to purchase backpacks. School supply lists, donation links, and volunteer opportunities can be found at nfcchelp.org/back-to-school-program.
Backpacks and supplies will be distributed July 29 through Aug. 1 to registered participants. Registration is required for qualified families residing in North Fulton. Registration instructions are posted online at nfcchlep.org/back-to-school-program.
Triton Claim Management, LLC is the Supporting Sponsor. Friend Sponsors include Celia Sandoval, State Farm Agent, and DataScan. Elkins Pointe Middle School, also a Friend Sponsor, is providing the facility space for the event.
Donations can be made at Elkins Pointe Middle School, located in Roswell at 11290 Elkins Rd., on the following dates:
• July 23 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• July 24 from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• July 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• July 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• July 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Donations can also be made at the North Fulton Community Charities NFCC Thrift Store, located at 11270 Elkins Rd. in Roswell on July 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
