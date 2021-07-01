The next "Movies at Newtown Park" event is set for July 9 with a showing of "The Croods — A New Age."
The event is a free summer outdoor series of family-friendly movies presented on a huge inflatable screen. Pre-show activities include an inflatable moonwalk, face painting, children's activities, giveaways and music.
The movie will start at dusk and the gates open at 7 p.m. The July 9 event will feature The Mercedes Benz Food Truck and Kona Ice.
Families are encouraged to bring blankets and relax as they watch the movie. No alcohol or pets are allowed.
The series is sponsored by Northside Hospital. The series will continue on Aug. 27 and Sept. 10 but the movies shown will be announced at a later date.
Newtown Park is located at 3150 Old Alabama Rd.
