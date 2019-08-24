A kids’ learning playground that focuses not just on exercising the body but also the mind is coming soon to Johns Creek.
The owners of Tumbles plan to open the playground’s newest location Sept. 14 at 3005 Old Alabama Road, Suite 20, with a play space that features areas for parent participation classes, independent learning, instructor led STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) classes, an indoor Tumble Zone playground and rental space for birthday parties.
According to a news release from the company, Tumbles “takes a unique approach to children’s fitness with each class specifically designed to engage and challenge children based upon their age and developmental milestones, while focusing on nurturing social, physical and cognitive abilities.”
Manish Vakil, founder and CEO of Tumbles, said the company is “thrilled to introduce Tumbles’ groundbreaking approach to children’s health and fitness to the Johns Creek community. We understand that exercising young minds and bodies is a critical part of their development and we want to provide opportunities for children to be active in a fun, safe, clean and interactive setting, while also building their sensory and social skills.”
Parent participation classes are made up of four age-based classes, where children have the chance to climb through tunnels, improve speech through song, walk balance beams, bound through obstacle courses and learn how to interact with each other.
Independent classes offer the opportunity for children to practice cooperation and basic physical movements like headstands, strength and flexibility tests, sports skills as well as other types of gymnastic maneuvers. There’s also “Ninja Warrior Training” for young people.
Instructor-led STEAM classes – for children aged 4 to 9 years old – focuses on kinesthetic learning, which is a mix of gym and classroom activities.
Activities related to this include building and launching water bottle rockets, learning about gravity and centrifugal force and studying space by spinning from a gym apparatus.
The location’s indoor Tumble Zone playground features structured activities made for building cardiac and pulmonary health, improving lower and upper body strength, introducing a variety of sensory experiences and teaching peer-to-peer social interaction.
The location also hosts birthday parties as well as Kids Night Out drop-off events, corporate events, personal training and a number of different day camps.
Beginning Sept. 14, Tumbles Gym will be open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, visit johnscreek.tumbles.net.