Valeo Groupe Americas and Westminster Capital recently announced the groundbreaking for Vineyard Johns Creek at 10565 Medlock Bridge Road. The 112-unit senior community is slated to open in fall 2020.
“The residents of Johns Creek and their families will now have access to the latest in personalized living for senior housing,” said Kevin Suite, president and chief operating officer of Valeo Senior, the company’s senior living arm.
The property will contain a spa, wellness area, courtyard, several dining areas as well as advanced smart technology throughout the building.
“Our company is centered on leaving things better and growing community. You might even say we are obsessed with our customer experience and making it the very best each of us can provide. At Vineyard, we honor our elders who have contributed greatly to our society, and we are committed to celebrating their life, their way,” said Matt Perez, VP of operations – culinary.
Meridian Capital Group worked on behalf of the vertically integrated specialty housing company, Valeo and its equity partner, Westminster, to place the floating-rate construction loan with a multi-billion-dollar balance sheet lender.
“We are truly honored to become a part of the Johns Creek community and contribute by bringing our special brand of personalized living and care for 112 residents of Vineyard Johns Creek, which will set a new standard for this market,” said Kevin Suite, founding partner, president and COO of Valeo Senior.
The Johns Creek announcement adds to Valeo Senior’s two existing projects this fall, with four more in the development pipeline for 2019 and another 6 to commence in 2020.