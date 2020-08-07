The parks in Johns Creek are open again after being shut down earlier this year due to pandemic concerns, but visitors are reminded that tobacco products and "vapor" products are no longer allowed.
During the Johns Creek City Council meeting on July 27, the council approved a new city ordinance that bans the use of tobacco and vaping products at all city parks. According to the city, this includes "smoking or use any other type of tobacco product, e-cigarettes, vape pens or any other 'vapor' products.”
City officials said the ordinance came following recommendations from both city staff and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee. The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association also recommends banning the use of tobacco and vape products in parks to eliminate the dangers of second-hand smoke to adults and children.
The new ordinance is now in effect. Violation of the ordinance can result in a fine up to $250 and/or 90 days in jail.
