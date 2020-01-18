At this past week’s Johns Creek City Council meeting, newly elected council members Brian Weaver and Erin Elwood were sworn into office.
Incumbent council member Chris Coughlin, who serves Post 4, also took the oath of office at the meeting.
Weaver will serve City Council Post 2, which was previously held by Council member Jay Lin, who did not seek reelection. Elwood will serve Post 6, which was previously held by Steve Broadbent, who also did not seek reelection.
During the meeting, council member Lenny Zaprowski, who serves Post 1, was reelected to serve as Mayor Pro Tem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.