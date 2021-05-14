Johns Creek officially has a new fire station.
Fire Station 64 is now in service after the Johns Creek Fire Department hosted a grand opening ceremony Monday.
The Johns Creek Fire Department’s (JCFD) new 9,000 square-foot Fire Station 64 is officially in service. The ceremony ended with a traditional fire truck "push in."
“The new fire station will vastly improve the fire department’s service delivery and response time to Johns Creek residents and businesses in the northern and central areas of the city,” said Fire Chief Chris Coons. “We are excited about the functionality of the new station, which meets the needs of our current firefighters and will do in the future.”
City officials said the new station, located on the south side of Kimball Bridge Road between Webb Bridge Way and Jones Bridge Road, features three bays for emergency equipment, a community room, a generator and its own 1,000-gallon diesel fuel tank to fuel all fire department apparatus.
The city said that initially one fire apparatus will operate from Station 64 with four fire department members assigned for each of three shifts.
Fire Station 64 will house Quint 64, the department’s 107-foot aerial ladder truck. The dual-purpose truck provides a flow capacity of up to 1,500 gallons-per-minute, and the ability to reach up to 107 feet of vertical reach and 100 feet of horizontal reach. The truck also features a 400-gallon water tank and 25-gallon foam tank.
