“Movies at Newtown” is back. The summer movie series returns June 11 with a showing of the Disney hit "Onward."
Onward (PG) is set in a suburban fantasy world and introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.
City officials said the event will feature the food truck Mercedes Benz Stadium and Kona Ice will also be on site.
The movies are free and open at 7:30 p.m. for those looking to save a spot. Movies start at sunset — approximately 8:30 p.m. This event is rain or shine, according to the city, and in the case of rain, attendees are welcome to bring umbrellas.
City officials note that dogs are not allowed at the event. Hand sanitizer stations will be available around the event.
