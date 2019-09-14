The Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce has scheduled “Eggs with Educators,” a breakfast meet and greet for residents that offers the opportunity to hear from Johns Creek area principals as well as the new superintendent of Fulton County Schools, Mike Looney.
The event takes place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 19 at Country Club of the South, 4100 Old Alabama Road.
Cost is $25 for Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce members and $35 for guests.
The breakfast talk will include updates and plans for the county and local high schools from Principal Anthony Newbold, Centennial High School; Principal Christopher Shearer, Johns Creek High School; Principal Michael Todd, Chattahoochee High School; and Principal Brian Downey, Northview High School.
Looney took over the job of superintendent of Fulton County Schools, Georgia’s fourth largest school district, on June 17.
To register, visit www.johnscreekchamber.com