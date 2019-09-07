Johns Creek residents can recycle clothing, small furniture, home medical equipment and other hard-to-dispose-of and large items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Target/Home Depot parking lot, 5950 State Bridge Road.
Workers at the event, for Johns Creek residents only, will accept the following items for recycling/reuse:
♦ Appliances: refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, residential A/C units, ovens/stoves/stovetops, dehumidifiers, wine coolers, microwaves
♦ Electronics: cellphones, computers and accessories, televisions, batteries (please place alkaline, i.e. single use “A,” “AA,” “C,” etc. batteries in a separate container/bag from other batteries)
♦ Metal items: bicycles, grills, lawn furniture, scrap metal, file cabinets, lawn mowers
♦ Home medical equipment: wheelchairs, walkers, canes, shower seats, etc.
♦ Fluorescent tubes and CFLs (compact fluorescent lights)
♦ F.O.G. (cooking fats/oils/grease only — NOT automotive)
♦ Glass and Jars (Clean food grade only)
The following items – in good reusable condition only, will be collected at the event by American Kidney Services:
♦ Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing
♦ Shoes and accessories
♦ Working electronics like televisions, CD players, and DVD players
♦ Cookware and serving utensils, Silverware and glassware
♦ Small appliances
♦ Decorative items
♦ Drapes and linens
♦ Small furniture
♦ Books, toys
Please do NOT bring the following items:
♦ No furniture that is torn, stained, broken or structurally unsound, mattresses, box springs
♦ No office furniture, pianos, game tables, large entertainment centers
♦ No carpet/rugs, exercise equipment, waterbeds
♦ No playpens, strollers, car seats
♦ No paint or household hazardous waste; or any fluids including motor oil and anti-freeze
♦ No construction and demolition materials
♦ No yard debris, household trash
♦ No tires
If these items are in good condition, Keep Johns Creek Beautiful suggests donating these items on Craigslist, Freecycle or to Habitat for Humanity.
There will be an additional charge for items that have Freon, and items with screens
♦ $20 for Freon items (Refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers)
♦ $10 for electronic items with screens (TV and Monitors)
Speak to your private waste hauler about items that are not suitable for recycling or reuse. For more information, call 770-551-7766, or email info@knfb.org. Expect delays and arrive well before 1 p.m.