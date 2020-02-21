Macy’s will be opening a new office at Atlanta’s T3 West Midtown facility to create the innovative technology hub recently announced as part of the company’s three-year strategic plan, while maintaining its current Johns Creek facility, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced.
“The Macy’s footprint is historic in Atlanta, and we appreciate the company’s latest investment here in the technology sector,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said in a statement. “The Macy’s Technology location in Johns Creek has clearly made an impact with company leaders, and the high-tech jobs that will be kept there and created in Midtown Atlanta are further evidence that our ever-expanding technology talent is a major asset to the state.”
Macy’s $14 million project will create 630 new jobs, with the majority of the positions focused on software development, including junior and senior-level software engineers, as well as software architects to guide technology strategy, lead design, configuration, and implementation.
Macy’s Johns Creek facility remain at its current location on State Bridge Road. The new office, which will be inside Atlanta’s perimeter, combined with the Johns Creel location will enable the company to increase its number of employees, including many with information technology experience.
“We’re pleased that an iconic brand like Macy’s is continuing to expand their presence in metro Atlanta,” said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “This new technology hub joins our region’s ever-growing ecosystem of high-tech, innovative companies that are changing how business is done.”
Macy’s will be one of the first companies to move into the $80 million T3 West Midtown building, a 205,000-square-foot office development that’s close to Atlantic Station in Midtown.
Macy’s has been doing business for more than 60 years, as it has emerged as one of the country’s preeminent department stores, focusing on fashion, value and high-quality products. Macy’s has extended its reach into the community by sponsoring its 4th of July Fireworks display and the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
“Macy’s helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service,” the company said in a statement. “With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.”
The GDEcD is Georgia’s sales and marketing arm that strives to attract new business and the expansion of existing companies throughout the state. It’s also responsible for spurring small business growth, highlighting Georgia-made products and promoting the state as a shooting destination for films, tv shows, music videos and other digital projects.
“Atlanta has a diverse, welcoming business community that continues to attract new companies and job growth to the city,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement. “It is exciting to see another Fortune 500 company coming to Atlanta to establish a major business operations center. We look forward to welcoming Macy’s and providing all the support we can as they grow here.”
