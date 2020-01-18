Mayor Mike Bodker, City Council members John Bradberry and Brian Weaver, and Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann were among the crowd of about 350 to mark the recent grand opening of Loyal Trust Bank.
“It felt more like when Hollywood debuts a movie than an opening of bank — there was just so much excitement and everyone wanted to take pictures,” CEO Charlie Brown said. “It’s a very big deal for us to be the only bank headquartered in John Creek and it gives Johns Creek another company that is headquartered here, and that’s important, too.”
The bank chose Johns Creek in part because it’s a financial institution that focuses on the Asian-American community. Johns Creek’s population, which is a little over 82,000, is about 25 percent Asian, according to the city government.
“We are very pleased with the volume of customers we’ve received and the number of loan inquiries we’ve had since we’ve opened,” Browns said. “But now that we’re opened, we are moving into sixth gear and we are off and running.”
The bank, located at 11675 Medlock Bridge Road, opened Nov. 19 and has business hours on Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation issued a FDIC Certificate of Insurance to the proposed bank effective Nov. 15, about two weeks after the State of Georgia’s Department of Banking and Finance stated bank had raised sufficient funds to meet the minimum capital requirement of $20 million before the proposed bank could do business as a state-chartered bank. Loyal Trust, which will be chaired by Rose Jarboe of WePartner Management, raised the capital in less than 60 days.
“We are going to certainly more face-to-face time with our customers and we are going to offer them a very high level of service,” Brown said. “We are in a significant market and we are a niche bank, so to be in a metropolitan market like we are is limitless for us.”
Yimin Yang has been hired as the senior executive vice president and chief risk officer, while Renee Hinkson will be a vice president and chief financial officer. Danny Pian will be in charge of retail and business banking, with Jeff Kim overseeing business banking and lending.
Brown, who opened Insignia Bank in Sarasota, Fla., in 2006, brings more than 20 years of banking experience, which includes more than five years as a former FDIC Community Bank Advisory Board Member in the nation’s capital, to Johns Creek.
“Loyal Trust Bank is going to be steady and reliable — that’s our ongoing battle cry,” he said. “We are in the risk management business, not the risk avoidance business.”
