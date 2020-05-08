Leadership Johns Creek, now in its 11th year, has a new leader.
Tandelyn Tan Daniel was recently named executive director of the organization, which helps “develop, energize and activiate” community leaders. She replaces Kris Custis as executive director.
Daniel, who has lived in Johns Creek with her son Jacob for many years, has a varied professional portfolio that includes positions with such companies as the YMCA, the Georgia Restaurant Association, Waffle House and Sports Illustrated.
According to a press release, she currently serves as founder and CEO of the Georgia Hospitality & Foodservice Network, an organization dedicated to helping food service and hospitality operators thrive by offering increased visibility, consulting, operations focused education, and business connections. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.
Daniel said making a difference in the Johns Creek community is her passion, and that she’s excited to bring her knowledge of business and nonprofits to Leadership Johns Creek as the program continues to deliver service to the community.
The organization issued a statement welcoming Daniel and praising Custis for her work.
“Leadership Johns Creek has been so fortunate to have Kris Custis as executive director for the past two years,” the statement said. “Kris has worked tirelessly with the class participants to bring many valuable community projects to Johns Creek residents. We thank her for her devotion to our community.”
