The Cricket T.E.A.M. (Together Everyone Achieves More) from Leadership Johns Creek Class of 2020 recently celebrated the conclusion of its group community project with a ribbon cutting for the new cricket scoreboard at Shakerag Park.
The ribbon cutting was held Oct. 24, and it culminated a project that saw the group raise more than $25,000 to enhance the cricket facilities at Shakerag Park and also support the local youth cricket programs.
Thanks to the work of the team, Shakerag Park will feature the only cricket scoreboard in Georgia. Funds raised by the Leadership Johns Creek team covered the cost of the scoreboard, installation and a remote controller. The remaining funds were donated to the Johns Creek Cricket Association, which is supporting youth programs at middle and high schools in Johns Creek.
The Leadership Johns Creek team chose this initiative, said team leader, Ginger Clopper, “because it promotes and celebrates the diversity in our community. Our goal was to create more awareness of the sport of cricket, provide opportunities for an underserved population to engage in the sport, introduce children to an exciting physical activity and promote togetherness in the spirit of sportsmanship.”
Team members for the project include: Clopper, Lynette Baker, Karen Cooke, Todd Hood, Nakia Mattis, Jake Pastore, Rama Rampur, Barbara Rollin, Peter Trench, and former Leadership Johns Creek Executive Director Kris Custis.
