It took nearly a year of work, but the Leadership Johns Creek Class of 2020 was recently able to celebrate the dedication of its interactive art mural in Newtown Park.
The mural is called “Everyone Has a Seat at the Creek.” It is a customized unique piece that represents aspects of Johns Creek and Georgia, along with celebrating the city’s richness in diversity and promoting inclusiveness in a fun and whimsical way.
Organizers said the mural was created by international street artist Kelsey Montagueart.
“Kelsey’s ability to harness the power of social media to create uplifting and interactive public art for the digital age has propelled her to a unique status among artist and social influencers," team member Alex Almanza said. "Her murals invite people into the piece itself and encourage them to share their experience online in a way that inspires others.”
Montagueart was unable to attend the ribbon cutting on Oct. 10 as she was in New York City completing an interactive mural in the lobby of building 7 of the World Trade Center.
Each chair has a special meaning, organizers said. One celebrates the six bridges that can be found in Johns Creek. Another celebrates Georgia as the “Peach State.” The tallest chair depicts Johns Creek’s diversity, with nearly 50 different languages spoken in Johns Creek as well as the city's parks. The city's schools are represented in the fourth chair, while the shortest chair represents the global community spreading love.
Organizers said that chair is noticeably smaller to allow for those in wheelchairs to be included in the art. The last chair was done in support of the "Daffodils for Hope Program" to raise awareness of cancer survivorship. And then there are butterfly wings intended for little ones and fur babies.
"It is our hope that people take their special photos and include the tag #SeetheCreek and #WhatLiftsYou in their social media posts to draw attention to this mural and our city," organizers said.
Team members worked on everything from fundraising and designing to art board and city county approvals — not to mention how to manage delays caused by COVID-19.
The participating team members include: Almanza, Taña Welch, Chad Smith, Jacob Breeding, Camille Christopher, Carol Massie, Ron Best, Laura Rosser, Monica Rouse and former Leadership Johns Creek Executive Director Kris Custis.
