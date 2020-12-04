The pandemic has brought changes to everything this year, and the graduation of Leadership Johns Creek was no different.
The class of 2020 graduated at the end of October, celebrating with a socially distanced ceremony at the Newtown Park Amphitheater. Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker congratulated the group on completing its projects despite the many obstacles they faced, and keynote speaker Lynda Lee Smith urged them to continue to be agents of change.
The class of 2020 graduating class includes: Alex Almanza, Lynette Baker, Becky Bennett, Ron Best, Jacob Breeding, Camille Christopher, Ginger Clopper, Karen Cooke, Chip Davis, Stephanie Donaldson, Danelle Elesom, Todd Hood, Sophie Li, Nakia Mattis, Carol Massie, Bob Mullen, Jake Pastore, Neil Pinnock, Rama Rampur, Barbara Rolin, Laura Rosser, Monica Rouse, Chad Smith, Peter Trench, Richard Tyler, Mary Winder and Tana Welch.
Although the Leadership Johns Creek class of 2020 had to be postponed because of COVID-19, the teams continued to plan to see their group projects to completion. The See the Creek team dedicated an interactive mural project at Newtown Park (located at the concession stand across from the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater). The mural is called “Everyone Has a Seat in Johns Creek” and was created by internationally known artist Kelsey Montague. And the Cricket T.E.A.M. dedicated the first cricket scoreboard in Georgia. The scoreboard is located at Shakerag Park.
Both projects provide lasting community enjoyment for the citizens of Johns Creek. Leadership Johns Creek president Heather Redrick said.
“We are so proud that our class of 2020 leaders remained focused on completing their group projects even through a worldwide pandemic,” Redrick said.
Leadership Johns Creek has been a vibrant part of the Johns Creek community for more than 12 years. The class of 2022 will be forming in the coming months. For more information go to www.leadershipjohnscreek.com.
