A road widening project for a highly traveled thoroughfare mapped out six years ago and involving three separate government entities is finally complete.
The Kimball Bridge Road widening project concluded with a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the end of a coordinated project between the city of Johns Creek, Alpharetta and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Initial planning for the project began in 2013 to address the congestion and safety of the primary corridor spanning the two cities. Johns Creek and Alpharetta worked with GDOT to develop the project, which sought to reduce bottlenecks by widening Kimball Bridge Road from two to four lanes as well as improving flow through the area between State Bridge and Jones Bridge roads.
The 1.25-mile project also included the addition of turn lanes, lighting, beautification and pedestrian trails.
“The widening from two to four lanes essentially eliminates a bottleneck at either end of the project,” said city of Johns Creek Public Works Director Lynette Baker. “GDOT was also instrumental in the project’s funding as federal and state grants helped with the project costs, which the cities of Johns Creek and Alpharetta could not have shouldered alone.”
The Johns Creek Public Works Department managed work along the project corridor. The city and GDOT were also involved with coordinating project planning, sequencing, status and reporting throughout the project, which was funded primarily by GDOT with state and federal money, totaling $13 million.
“By expanding the road to four lanes, the corridor now carries additional capacity which was an issue to the 30,000 vehicles which pass through the one and a quarter mile segment on a daily basis,” said Chris Haggard, assistant public works director. “Drivers not only have a more expedient connection between State Bridge and Jones Bridge roads but new center left-turn lanes and deceleration lanes at subdivision entrances will pull traffic out of the through-lanes, allowing traffic to flow more smoothly.”
Baker said the project was “a prime example of how the appropriate involvement, coordination and clear communication practices between all three agencies helped to produce a positive outcome and an essential improvement for the area.”
Added Baker: “We look forward to continued collaboration and teamwork with our neighboring cities and with GDOT.”