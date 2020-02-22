“Johns Creek’s Finest 5K,” which serves as an official qualifying event for the AJC Peachtree Road Race and benefits Special Olympics Georgia, will be held at Shakerag Park at 8:15 a.m. on April 25.
Those looking to participate in the race, which allows participants to push strollers, walk, use wheelchairs and bring dogs – provided they are on a leash – will receive a T-shirt and be entered for drawings for gift cards from local businesses if they pay they $35 registration fee online at raceentry.com/johns-creeks-finest-5k-benefiting-special-olympics-georgia/race-information.Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 21.
Participants are urged to park at Shakerag, which is located at 10945 Rogers Circle, or at nearby River Trail Middle School, where organizers will have a registration booth open at 6:30 a.m. for those who didn’t pre-register.
Runners can pick up their bags containing their bib and T-shirt at the Johns Creek Police Department, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, on April 24, between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. For those who can’t make it, bags will be available to be picked up at River Trail Middle on the morning of the race, beginning at 6:30 a.m.
The day will begin with a Kid’s Fun Run at 7:45 a.m., followed by the main race, in which the top male and female runners in each division will win a $50 gift card.
The race will be broken down into the following age groups: Overall; 10 7 Under; 11-15; 16-20; 21-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; and 70 & older.
The race is looking for sponsors and those interested should contact Lieut. Min Cha at 678-780-5432.
Autrey Mill Nature Preserve to host Monarch workshop March 13The Autrey Mill Nature preserve will host a workshop focused on freeing monarch butterflies through the state from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 13.
Those in attendance will learn from environmentalist the fundamentals of basic monarch biology and ecology, monarch citizen science projects (Journey North, Project Monarch Health, Monarch Larva Monitoring Project, and Monarch Watch tagging), and creating pollinator habitats.
The workshop, which is broken into age-specific lessons from attendees between kindergarten and second grade, third through-sixth-graders and a class for Middle School teachers, centers on “The Monarchs and More: An Inquiry and Arthropod-Based Curriculum.” It’s highlights monarch butterfly studies and schoolyard ecology explorations.
The lessons taught at the workshop are in line with the K-8 concept and process standards as outlined in the National Academy of Science’s National Science Education Standards (1996) and correlated to the Georgia Performance Standards, according to the preserve.
Tickets, which can be purchased at autreymill.org, are $85, but members of the Environmental Education Alliance pay $65.
Registration closes on Feb. 28.
Located at 9770 Autrey Mill Road, the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve encompasses 46 acres of ravine forest and has more than three miles of walking trails, along visitors to see a creek, wildflowers and numerous plants and animals indigenous to Georgia.
Groundbreaking for Morton Road Pocket Park set for Feb. 25Johns Creek city officials have invited the community to attend the groundbreaking of the Morton Road Pocket Park at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.
The groundbreaking represents the first step for the city’s goal of building its first new park as part of a $40 million parks bond that was approved by city residents in November 2016.
Morton Pocket Park will encompass four acres off East Morton Road near State Bridge Road. When completed by the end of October, the park will have a playground, a pavilion walways, picnic areas, a restroom and a half-court basketball court.
The Johns Creek City Council recently awarded a $2.1 million construction contract to PRO Building Systems to create a four-acre park on Morton Road, east of State Bridge Road.
“It’s a smaller size park, just four acres, and it has been in a part of our community that has been underserved,” Robby Newton, the city’s parks manager, said. “We think creating a park that can be a recreational facility is a very good fit. “We think eight months is a good time frame and as long as something happens that it out of our control, like bad weather, we can finish everything within schedule.”
