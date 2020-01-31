Julia Bernath and Linda Bryant have officially switched positions on the Fulton County Board of Education, with Bernath elevating to president to replace Bryant, who assumes the role of vice president, which Bernath had occupied.
The move, which was approved in mid-January, should come as no surprise, as this had long been the plan for the past year, according to Bryant.
“This time last year, this Board was searching for a superintendent and we believed that leadership continuity was important for the search process and transition of our new leader,” Bryant said. “The Board decided that I would continue as president through 2019 and Mrs. Bernath would be elected vice president.
“We also agreed that beginning at this meeting in 2020, I would assume the vice president’s role and Mrs. Bernath would assume the presidency for the second year of my term. Next year, the Board will return to its process of electing a president for two years and a vice president for one year.”
Bernath, who represents District 7 and is in her fifth term, represents portions of Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek and Alpharetta. She served as school board president from 2007 — 2009 and as vice president from 2009 -2010. She’s also been the chairwoman and vice chairwoman of the Fulton County Schools Employee Pension Plan Board.
“I am honored to serve in this position and thank my fellow Board member for putting your faith in me. I look forward to working with the Board and Dr. Looney as we move forward,” Bernath, who has represented the school board on the Fulton Education Foundation’s Board of Directors, said.
The Fulton County Board of Education includes seven members elected by district to serve four-year terms. The superintendent serves as an ex-officio member of the Board and acts as Secretary-Treasurer. Board members elect a president for a two-year term and a vice president for a one-year term.
Katha Stuart serves District 1, Katie Reeves has District 2, Gail Dean represents District 3, Bryant has District 4, Linda McCain has District 5 and Kimberly Dove serves District 6.
The Fulton County School system has 95,534 students enrolled in 107 schools in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. It employs 6,181 full-time classroom teachers and more than 12,300 full-time employees overall. It’s student-teacher ratio is 15.46-to-1, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Bernath will remain an active member of the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA), which she formerly served as president. She is a graduate of Leadership Atlanta, Leadership Sandy Springs, Regional Leadership Institute, the Education Policy Fellowship Program and other leadership programs, as well as a member of the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs and serves on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Chapter of the American Cancer Society and the Sandy Springs Education Force.
Meantime, the Fulton County School Board is moving ahead with opening two STEM-focused schools in Fulton County, with one serving the south part of the county in Fairburn and the other one in Alpharetta. STEM schools have a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific areas — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.
The school board is reviewing “Global Impact Academy” as the name for the school in Fairburn. The name, which was recommended by School Governance Council members and elected officials, reflects the school’s mission to “provide a rigorous learning environment where students attain the knowledge and skills to positively impact the world.”
The STEM school in Alpharetta will be called Innovation Academy.
