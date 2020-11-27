Johns Creek city officials said an estimated 41,914 pounds of paint and household hazardous waste and more than 10,832 pounds of electronics were collected during the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day held Nov. 7.
“More than 500 residents dropped off items to be recycled,” the city said in a statement. “Thanks to all who participated.”
