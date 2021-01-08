Interested in the programs the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve has to offer? You can get a better idea by attending “Take a Peek” Tuesday on Feb. 2.
That’s when Autrey Mill will kick off its Winter/Spring Programs. You can tour the farm museum, take a quick look at Autrey Mill’s historic building collections and hear about the preservation and research efforts.
All ages are welcome, but officials ask that children be accompanied by an adult. There is no registration required for Take a Peek Tuesday.
The grounds, trails, and outdoor animals can be enjoyed daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.. Go to www.autreymill.org to check out the full Winter/Spring program Schedule and register for select programs.
