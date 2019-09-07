What do sunny weather, slushies, bounce houses, hula-hoops and family-friendly movies have in common? In Johns Creek, they’re common sights signaling the sensory feast every summer known as Movies at Newtown Park.
At the most recent gathering Aug. 31, residents of Johns Creek and beyond came out to enjoy a viewing of Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” while dancing, playing and sampling food truck fare amongst family and friends.
It was the last movie event of the year, but more are planned next summer.
Attendee Michael Bruce of Johns Creek said he and his family try to make it out to every Movies at Newtown Park event, because it’s “one of the few things you can do with your family anymore that’s actually free, and we all usually have a pretty good time.”
Sunnie McWalters, recreation program manager with the city of Johns Creek, said one of the biggest draws for families is the “huge, inflatable movie screen,” which stands 45 feet tall.
She said that special events like Movies at Newtown Park “are a great way to bring your community together as well as an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and beautiful parks in the area.”
Added McWalters: “Plus, most of the special events put on by the city of Johns Creek Recreation and Parks division are free, so it’s an inexpensive way to spend quality time with family, friends and neighbors.”
Movies featured at the event are always rated G or PG to keep it family-friendly. McWalters said pre-show activities are a big draw for Movies at Newtown Park attendees, featuring bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals and more.
“I think each family or group could have a different favorite part (about Movies at Newtown), but I think overall everyone enjoys getting outside and spending time together at a fun, local gathering,” McWalters said.
Movies at Newtown Park is sponsored by Northside Hospital. For more information about future Movies at Newtown Park next summer, visit www.johnscreekga.gov.