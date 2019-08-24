A Johns Creek resident recently captured her first individual 2019 senior women’s Georgia State Golf Association Championship in Columbus, finishing two strokes ahead of a seven-time champion.
Deb Jackson, who has lived in the area for about nine years, said it was a “pretty darned exciting” occasion. “Winning the GSGA senior women’s championship is a huge confidence booster. It’s my first solo state title.”
Jackson started playing golf in her 30s. She’d been interested in “finding a sport that didn’t require me to get 19 friends together … also, I love being outside.”
Added Jackson: “Unlike (Mark) Twain, I don’t think golf spoils the walk.”
At the recent tournament, which started with qualifying Aug. 15, Jackson trailed Diane Chancellor of Greensboro by two strokes entering the final round but was able to quickly close the gap.
Jackson made a double bogey on the par-4 ninth hole at Green Island Country Club and a bogey on the par-4 10th, but she regained momentum and finished the final eight holes at 1-under-par to post a final round 4-over-par 75. She finished two strokes ahead of seven-time senior women’s champ Brenda Pictor of Marietta.
Jackson said it’s been “a pretty successful year, and I credit that to putting in time playing and practicing golf and also learning to stay in the moment and stay calm.”
Added Jackson: “Hopefully, I can take this momentum on to Flagstaff,” where the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur will soon be held.
The Georgia State Golf Association is one of the largest state amateur golf associations in the country, with nearly 340 member clubs and 73,000 individual members.
According to its website, the Georgia State Golf Association’s mission is “to promote and preserve amateur golf in the state of Georgia.”
The association conducts a full schedule of statewide competitions for men and women of all age groups as well as junior golf and adaptive golf programs in addition to publishing “Golf Georgia Magazine.”