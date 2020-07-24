Johns Creek residents are being asked to weigh in on the city’s proposed millage rate — which is expected to result in a property tax increase — before city leaders vote on adopting it next month.
The city is proposing a millage rate of 3.986 mills, which is up from the 3.552-mill rate that was approved last year. A notice released by Johns Creek officials said property taxes are expected to increase by 13.3%.
“Before setting the 2020 millage rate, Georgia law requires a public hearing to be held to allow the public an opportunity to provide comment on the subject,” city officials said in a statement.
The first two of three public hearings that will be held on the proposed millage rate will be held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the council chambers at Johns Creek City Hall, which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek. The third hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 24.
Adoption of the proposed rate is also expected to take place at the meeting scheduled for Aug. 24.
City officials said that, under the proposed millage rate, property taxes on a home with a fair market value of $300,000 with a homestead exemption is expected to increase by about $53. A property that does not have a homestead exemption would see its taxes increase by about $56.
“Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the county,” city officials said.
“When the trends of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.”
Residents can find additional information on the proposed 2020 millage rate, including the city’s five-year tax digest, millage rate and property revenues information, is available at bit.ly/2D44qmU.
They can also email comments about the proposed millage rate to PublicComment@johnscreekga.gov.
