The new year is here and many of us have the same idea — to be more healthy and active in 2020.
But how to get started? The city of Johns Creek and Emory Johns Creek Hospital have an option — their monthly Walk with a Doc event.
The program starts again for the new year on Jan. 11. The idea? Johns Creek residents get a chance to work toward better health by taking a leisurely stroll with a local doctor.
The January walk starts at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Walk in Newtown Park. The free event gives residents a chance to ask questions one-on-one with the participating doctor.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the City of Johns Creek to help educate the community about a variety of health topics while getting them moving at the same time,” Emory Johns Creek CEO Marilyn Margolis said when the program was unveiled in 2018. “The Walk with a Doc program gives participants a personalized opportunity to ask medical questions in a more casual setting.”
Each walk features a different health topic for discussion, with participants asking questions while the group takes its walk.
The walk provides a casual atmosphere for residents to interact with the doctors, Johns Creek resident Sandi Whalen said after participating in a walk in July of last year.
“(The doctors) speak to everybody,” Whalen said. “If you have any questions, they’re very knowledgeable and answer them all. It’s free medical information. It’s very, very nice. Everyone so far has been extremely friendly. It makes you want to go see them at the office.”
Dr. Tuan Bui, an orthopedic surgeon who was the participating doctor on the July walk that involved Whalen, said he also enjoys the give and take with residents.
It’s nice “meeting new people and potential patients. Getting out and getting some fresh air and exercise,” he said. “(I enjoyed) the fact that I was able to get out and speak directly to potential patients in an un-timed – not rushed – casual atmosphere.”
According to a press release from the city, Walk with a Doc is a national nonprofit organization “whose mission is to encourage healthy physical activity in people of all ages and reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle in order to improve the health and well being of the country.”
The walks continue throughout the year on the second Saturday of each month.
For more information on Walk with a Doc, you can go to www.walkwithadoc.org.For more information about the Johns Creek Walk with a Doc, click here .