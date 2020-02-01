The Johns Creek City Council will hold its next quarterly Town Hall Meeting on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at City Hall, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive.
Residents are urged to attend the meeting, which serves as an avenue for residents to discuss their concerns and address public issues with city officials and residents.
For those who can’t make the meeting, it will be streamed life on the city’s website (www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/city-clerk/meeting-agendas-minutes, with the video of the meeting being accessible on the site the following day.
Local businesses must renew licenses by March 31Johns Creek businesses must renew their business licenses by March 31 by submitting a business tax return with full payment of all fees and taxes.
The licenses – also called tax certificates — can be obtained at City Hall, which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., or by completing the forms online via johnscreekga.gov. Instructions for filling out the online forms can be found at johnscreekga.gov/JCGA/Media/Site/Business/License-Renewal.pdf.
Johns Creek officials mailed renewal applications at the end of December and businesses claiming they didn’t receive one still must complete the renewal application or have it postmarked by March 31.
Businesses who file late payments are subject to a 10 percent penalty with 1.5 percent monthly interest.
When businesses file applications for their licenses, which are valid from Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020, they must include their company’s website. The website’s address will be included in Johns Creek’s business directory, which helps residents learn more about businesses in their community.
