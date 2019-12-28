The City of Johns Creek and Keep Johns Creek Beautiful will offer free Christmas tree recycling at the parking lot of the Home Depot, which is located at 5950 State Bridge Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on Jan. 4.
Participants must remove all trimmings from the tree, including lights and ornaments, and be sure the tree has not been sprayed with artificially made snow. However, trees that have been sprayed with natural, corn-based fake snow can be recycled.
Under the “Bring One for the Chipper” program, the recycled trees will be turned into mulch that will be used for city and county landscaping projects, including on playgrounds. But the much will also be available for those wanting to use it on their home landscaping projects.
Those looking to inquire mulch can contact Davey Tree Expert Co. at 770-451-7911, or by filling out an online form at davey.com/residential-tree-services/find-a-local-office/.
The event is part of a statewide recycling project organized by the Keep Georgia Beautiful and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The “Bring One for the Chipper” program supports wider eco-friendly holiday projects.
For every tree that is harvested, as many as three seedlings can be planted in its place. There are about 350 million Christmas trees that are currently growing on U.S. farmland. The trees benefit the environment by absorbing carbon dioxide, emitting fresh oxygen, stabilizing soil, protecting water supplies, and providing refuge for wildlife, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.