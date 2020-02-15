The Johns Creek City Council has approved a $492,000 contract to an engineering firm to carry out the first stage of planning that could ultimately lead to a full trail at Cauley Creek Park.
The funding, which comes out of the city’s $40 million parks bond, will go to Barge Design Solutions to create most of the construction and environmental permitting documents for the 2,5000 foot-long trail that would connect the existing Rogers Bridge Trail with Cauley Creek Park.
“This would be a way to bring people from all of the neighborhoods that surround the park together to enjoy the park along with other residents,” said Kimberly Greer, the city’s assistant manager. “It will add value to the community in both the long term and short term.”
While preliminary plans call for the trail to be wide enough to accommodate walkers, joggers and runners, it is unclear if they will be able to handle cyclists, which is something “city officials will look at in the future,” Greer said.
No firm timetable has been placed on the completion of the trail at Cauley Park. The city’s largest park will encompass about 200 acres, stretching from Bell Road near the river to the Abbotts Bridge Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
The trail is the latest example of Johns Creek using the parks bond to improve the community. Previous projects have included installing artificial turf on two fields at Newtown Park and another at Shakerag Park. The installation of turf allows the fields to be used for more athletic events than if they had natural grass.
However, the City Council recently awarded a $2.1 million construction contract to PRO Building Systems to create a four-acre park on Morton Road, east of State Bridge Road, marking the first time the bond led to the creation of a new park.
The “Morton Road Park” will feature rubber-surfaced earth mounds, an open play area and playground, a pavilion, picnic shelters, a multi-use path and half-court basketball courts.
The grading of the land is expected to begin later this month, with construction scheduled to be completed on Halloween. The city will then hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opening the park to the public.
“It’s a smaller size park, just four acres, and it has been in a part of our community that has been underserved,” said Robby Newton, the city’s parks manager, said. “We think creating a park that can be a recreational facility is a very good fit.”
The park bond has provided funding for numerous projects the past few years, including initiatives to install new playground equipment at existing parks, carry out bathroom renovations and resurface parking lots and turf fields.
