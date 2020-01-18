The Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau (JCCVB) has a secret it wants to share.
“When couples think of places to have their wedding, they should think of Johns Creek,” JCCVB Executive Director Shelby Marzen said. “We are a great city and have very unique venues that can provide an experience that other places can’t.”
The JCCVB is hoping that hosting the Johns Creek Wedding Expo will cast the spotlight on venues such as St. Ives Country Club, The Standard Club and The Country Club of the South, the cities three hotels – the Hilton Garden Inn, the Hyatt Place and the Hampton Inn and Suites – and numerous of the city’s vendors will entice more couples to say “I do!” in Johns Creek.
In its third year, the Expo will be held at The Standard Club, located at 6230 Abbotts Bridge Road, on March 1 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Attendance is open to the public, but couples must register to attend via the JCCVB’s website (bit.ly/johnscreekweddingexpo) so organizers can plan accordingly.
“Promoting Johns Creek as a place to have wedding was something we hadn’t been doing but we saw there was a demand for it and we want to show our brides that they can have their wedding all in one place,” Marzen said. “We want people to know about our venues that have some of the most beautiful views you’ll see.”
Marzen said the city’s venues and their close proximity to hotels can be very desirable for couples since they won’t have to worry about their wedding parties and those in attendance having “to drive across town to go from the ceremony to the reception.”
Marzen stressed that having a wedding in John Creek is very convenient because often times the city’s hotels offer complimentary shuttles to receptions held at local venues, which can include 46-acre Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
The Johns Creek Wedding Expo’s focus is connecting couples with local companies to assist in making their big day the best it can be. The Expo will feature caterers, calligraphers, DJs and representatives from hotels and venues looking to expand their customer base.
“We are very much a boutique wedding expo – we aren’t a huge one that has hundreds of vendors and the brides can get that feeling of being lost,” Marzen said, adding last year’s event drew about 30 vendors and about 125 attendees. “We want to keep this a smaller show and really focus on helping those involved in planning a wedding.”
The Johns Creek Wedding Expo is still seeking vendors. They are encouraged to apply through the JCCVB’s website through Jan. 24.
“As the official Destination Marketing Organization of Johns Creek, we are thrilled to offer this opportunity to showcase our city’s top venues and services,” Lynda Lee Smith, the board chairwoman for the JCCVB, a 501(c)(6) non-profit that serves as the city’s official Destination Marketing Organization, which strives to be an economic catalyst by marketing the city as a destination for business and leisure travel. “Weddings are an important driver of overnight travelers and visitor spending in Johns Creek, and this event makes it easy for brides to do all of their event planning in one place!”
