The city of Johns Creek is inviting community members who want to provide input on the Rivermont Parkway Trail project to a public meeting set for Feb. 25.
The meeting will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m. Those who would like to attend in-person will be required to wear a face covering, and the meeting will also be live streamed.
According to the city, the project includes adding a sidewalk or multi-use trail to the Rivermont community. The proposed trail would be located between North Mount Drive and Yukon Drive to increase pedestrian accessibility in the neighborhood and connect to existing paths, city officials said.
During the meeting, staff members from the city will present proposed concept designs, and residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed trail. For those not able to attend in-person or online, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available on the city’s website.
Here’s how you can participate:
♦ To participate virtually (to view only) go to: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/city-clerk/meeting-agendas-minutes?viewmode=0
♦ To view the livestream and be able to participate and ask questions, a Zoom link will be provided Feb. 25. Zoom call attendees will be able to ask questions via the Zoom chat feature and questions will be read aloud during the meeting.
♦ To participate in-person, all CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and all participants will be asked to wear face coverings.
