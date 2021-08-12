Batter up! Young ballplayers players in the Johns Creek area have a great opportunity on Aug. 21.
The city is playing host to an MLB Play Ball event, which is part of the United States Conference of Mayors continued support of the “Play Ball Summer” initiative which focuses on the fun nature of baseball and encourages an active and healthy lifestyle for kids in all communities.
The free event will be held at Johns Creek's Ocee Park from 11 a.m. to noon. No registration is required, and organizers said prizes will be handed out "while supplies last."
Cities and towns across the country are hosting activities with a baseball and softball theme to engage local residents and families through individual and community events — such as playing catch, running bases in the backyard, family gatherings, park and recreation activities, business-supported activities, etc. These activities will be focused on exposing children to baseball and softball while providing a fun opportunity to remain active throughout the summer, organizers said.
The Play Ball Summer initiative with the USCM focuses on recruiting cities to promote and support "Play Ball" events through the use of baseball or softball-related activities.
Participants can find more information at playball.org. The site provides parents, coaches and kids with information on how to get involved with Play Ball activities as well as how to join community baseball and softball leagues. Coaching tips and video tutorials from Major League Baseball players and coaches are also a prominent component of the site.
