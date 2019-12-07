Johns Creek’s Recreation and Parks Division is hosting its annual “Lunch with Santa” for special needs children at Park Place inside Newtown Park at 12 p.m. Dec. 14.
The event, which requires participants to register at rec1.com/GA/johns-creek-rpd/catalog, is free. The lunch will feature food, music, holiday crafts and of course, Santa Claus, who will spend plenty of time with those in attendance.
Park Place is located at 3125 Old Alabama Road.
Earlier in the day, children without special needs can have “Breakfast with Santa” at same location, with seatings scheduled for 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The event, which also requires participants to register via the aforementioned website, costs $20 per resident child, while a ticket for a child who doesn’t live in Johns Creek costs $30.
Children attending any seating must be accompanied by an adult, two adults allowed to attend per child.
The Recreation and Parks Division encourages parents to bring their cameras since plenty of photo opportunities will be available.