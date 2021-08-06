The city of Johns Creek is holding an initial public hearing about the 2021 millage rate during a special called meeting Monday night.
The city is currently in the process of establishing its 2021 millage rate. The city, incorporated on Dec. 1, 2006, has published its five-year history of its tax digest, property revenues and millage rate, city officials said.
In 2020 the Johns Creek City Council adopted a final millage rate of 3.986. This represented an increase of 0.43 mills from the adopted 2019 rate of 3.552.
Before setting the 2021 millage rate, Georgia law requires a public hearing to be held to allow the public an opportunity to provide comment on the subject.
The initial public hearing will be held Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. City Hall is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive.
City officials said additional public hearings on the proposed tax increase will be held Aug. 16 — with one at 11 a.m. and another at 7 p.m.
City officials said the anticipated adoption of the final millage rate for 2021 will take place Aug. 16 at the City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the county. When the trends of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
For additional information on the proposed 2021 millage rate, visit the city website.
