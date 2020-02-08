Johns Creek will build its first new park as part of a $40 million parks bond that was approved by city residents in November 2016.
The Johns Creek City Council recently awarded a $2.1 million construction contract to PRO Building Systems to create a four-acre park on Morton Road, east of State Bridge Road.
“It’s a smaller size park, just four acres, and it has been in a part of our community that has been underserved,” said Robbie Newton, the city’s parks manager, said. “We think creating a park that can be a recreational facility is a very good fit.”
The “Morton Road Park” will feature rubber-surfaced earth mounds, an open play area and playground, a pavilion, picnic shelters, a multi-use path and half-court basketball courts.
“We are excited because we are turning a piece of land that is a bit of an eye score and turning it into a park that will benefit the community,” Kirk Franz, the city’s recreation manager, said.
The grading of the land is expected to begin later this month, with construction scheduled to be completed on Halloween. The city will then hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opening the park to the public.
“We think eight months is a good time frame and as long as something happens that it out of a our control, like bad weather, we can finish everything within schedule,” Newton said.
The park bond has provided funding for numerous projects the past few years, including initiatives to install new playground equipment at existing parks, carry out bathroom renovations and resurface parking lots and turf fields.
