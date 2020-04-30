Three winners have been named in the "Share Joy" art campaign sponsored by city of Johns Creek and the Johns Creek Art Center.
The contest was developed as a way to promote being engaged, active and positive during the coronavirus pandemic. The idea, according to a press release from the city was "to uplift our community and bring positivity and comfort in these challenging times. Identify what makes you happy right now and create your masterpiece.”
The winners are:
• Eloise Hecox, a third grader who won the Elementary School division for her work titled "Super Spring."
• Sophia Horback, a seventh grader, who won the Middle School division for her work titled “Peaceful Forest.”
• Macy Fetner, a ninth grader, who won the High School division for her work "Small Things."
Judging was done by the Johns Creek Arts Center board of directors. The winners will be displayed at Johns Creek City Hall.
All contest entries can be viewed on the city website at https://bit.ly/2RffOAe
