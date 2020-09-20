A virtual debate between the two candidates for the District 50 seat for the Georgia House of Representatives will be put on by a group of high school student leaders from Johns Creek.
The Johns Creek Student Ambassadors, a group that is part of Student Leadership Johns Creek, is putting on the debate between Angelika Kausche, the Democratic incumbent, and Jeremy Lin, the Republican challenger and former member of the Johns Creek City Council.
The debate will be held Sept. 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. The candidates will be asked a variety of questions developed by the student ambassadors. That team, which includes students from Northview, Centennial, Johns Creek and Chattahoochee high schools, includies: Omer Mujawer, Mehar Nemani, Aditi Mohan, Elizabeth Douglas, Janice Nam, Ty Davalbhakta, Charlotte Lichtenfeld, Ashu Chakragiri, and Akhila Yellapragada.
Tina Dong, a member of last year’s ambassadors team is the student advisor for Johns Creek Student Ambassadors this year.
You can register to view the debate at the following link: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1_jq6ZcHRyahmtGRaFdbXQ
The student leaders also remind voters that the deadline for registering by mail, in person, and online to vote is Oct. 5. You can request a ballot at the following link: ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov.
