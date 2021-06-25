The Johns Creek Independence Day Celebration is back.
After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's annual event returns to Newtown Park Friday night. The festivities start at 6 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m.
While the fireworks will take center stage after sunset, there is plenty of entertainment scheduled for the evening. The Block Party Experience — a diverse, Atlanta-based band —will provide live music and there will also be activities for kids and food trucks will also be on hand.
City officials said the food trucks will include: Let's Taco Bout It, Bento Bus, Mercedes Benz Stadium Truck, South of Philly, Fair On Wheels, Kona Ice and Steel City Pops. Beer, wine and sangria will be for sale, but the city asks that no outside alcohol be brought in.
The city said no pets are allowed (save for service animals) and no tents or personal fireworks are allowed. The city reminds attendees to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
