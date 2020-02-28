Johns Creek’s first police chief will soon be the city’s full-time city manager. Ed Densmore was nominated for the position by Mayor Mike Bodker at Monday night’s city council meeting.
After a 14-day vetting period mandated by the state, the mayor and Johns Creek City Council will officially vote to name Densmore to the position.
Densmore has manned dual roles for the city over the past eight months, serving as acting city manager while continuing as police chief, a position he has held since the city’s inception 11 years ago.
According to the city, Densmore will continue as police chief until a new person has been hired for the position. Densmore said he is honored to be able to serve the city in this new capacity.
“Most appealing to me is that I am able to continue serving the residents of this great community in a new role and help orchestrate success and achievements across different segments and projects,” Densmore said. “We have a unique opportunity here in Johns Creek. We are expanding our city parks and amenities, addressing critical infrastructure improvements, including our roads and stormwater assets, as well as carefully guiding growth and development to uphold the quality of life our residents and businesses have come to expect.”
City officials said they worked with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to conduct a nationwide search for experienced city manager candidates.
“From a large pool of applicants and candidates, the mayor and SGR identified Ed Densmore as the ideal candidate to lead the city in oversight of strategic programs, teams, and services,” the city said in a news release.
Bodker said the search showed Densmore, who launched the Johns Creek Police Department in 2008, was the best person for the job.
“We began the search process with the primary goal of securing a highly-qualified and accomplished visionary who demonstrates a distinct familiarity, energy, and passion for Johns Creek,” Bodker said. “Ed Densmore brings an exceptional and intimate knowledge of our community along with great respect and admiration from current city staff for being an unparalleled leader.”
Prior to starting the Johns Creek Police Department, Densmore served as the police chief of the City of Alpharetta.
The official vote to name Densmore city manager will happen at the March 9 city council meeting.
