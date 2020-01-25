The board of the Georgia State Golf Association has a distinctive Johns Creek flair after local resident Belinda Marsh was re-elected as president and Charlie Anderson was elected president-elect.
Marsh was re-elected president for a second one-year term as part of the the organization’s 2020 Annual Meeting held at Cherokee Town Club in Atlanta Jan. 18.
The Johns Creek resident continues to be involved with the GSGA, serving as a rules official for 18 years at many GSGA competitions and USGA qualifying rounds across the state. She has been a member of the executive committee for the last nine years, according to a press release from the GSGA.
She and her husband, Don, are members of Rivermont Golf Club in Johns Creek.
Anderson, a Johns Creek resident who plays out of the Atlanta Athletic Club, will serve a second one-year team as the GSGA’s president-elect. Philip Clinkscales of Atlanta, who belongs to the Capital City Club, will serve as secretary/treasurer.
According to the GSGA, other Executive Committee members who will continue in their current terms during 2020 are Laura Coble of Augusta (Augusta Country Club), Jim Hatcher of Atlanta (Piedmont Driving Club), Bill Hodges of Thomasville (Glen Arven Country Club), Kris Mikkelsen of Atlanta (Piedmont Driving Club), Ralph Stokes of Atlanta (Atlanta Country Club) and Dave Turner of Canton (Woodmont Golf & Country Club). Hal Hayes of Savannah (The Landings Club) is the President of the GSGA Foundation.
David Burke of Canton (Pinetree Country Club), whose term as GSGA president concluded at the 2019 Annual Meeting, remains an ex-officio member of the Executive Committee as immediate past president while Marsh serves as president.
Jimmy Singer of Marietta (Indian Hills Country Club) was reappointed as the GSGA’s general counsel.
The management of the Georgia State Golf Association is vested in its Board of Directors. The Board meets annually to review the activity of the Association, transact any business and elect a new slate of officers and directors. The GSGA Executive Committee, which includes the Officers, meets quarterly to manage the business affairs of the Association between annual meetings.
