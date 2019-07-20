Sometimes, a walk in the park can be just what the doctor ordered. And, for those who attend the monthly Walk with a Doc event at Newtown Park, it’s that and more.
The city of Johns Creek and Emory Johns Creek partner to encourage Johns Creek residents to meet and greet healthcare professionals, aiming to bring doctors and patients together in a different kind of environment.
During this month’s event, July 13, Johns Creek residents Sandi and Ed Whalen strolled the trails of Newtown Park with Dr. Tuan Bui, an orthopedic surgeon.
“(The doctors) speak to everybody,” Sandi said. “If you have any questions, they’re very knowledgeable and answer them all. It’s free medical information. It’s very, very nice. Everyone so far has been extremely friendly. It makes you want to go see them at the office.”
Dr. Bui said he too enjoys it. His favorites aspects: “Meeting new people and potential patients. Getting out and getting some fresh air and exercise,” as well as “the fact that I was able to get out and speak directly to potential patients in an un-timed – not rushed – casual atmosphere.”
Whalen said she and her husband enjoyed the talk with Bui.
“He was wonderful,” she said. “My husband has had back problems and he spoke to him like he was a regular patient. Now, my husband is considering going in for a consultation with him. We were very impressed with him, and he answered every question we had.”
Husband, Ed, said Walk with a Doc is convenient for them as well “because we walk in that park a lot anyway. This (event) has the added advantage of hearing someone tell you something about their expertise, and you can learn all about new procedures as well.”
Bui said he was glad to help.
“Because I am a spine surgeon and specific provider, I was asked mostly about spine health and treatment options,” Bui said. “We specifically discussed lumbar epidurals for spine issues versus epidurals for labor and delivery. We also discussed the benefits of other treatment options including chiropractic care and acupuncture. We talked about surgical options and if there were age limitations.”
Bui said he’s only attended Walk with a Doc once — this month’s — but hopes to continue.
The walks take place on the second Saturday of each month at Newtown Park. For more information, visit www.johnscreekga.gov.